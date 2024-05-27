Law & Order actor Benjamin Bratt receives degree from San Francisco State

Actor and San Francisco native Benjamin Bratt, best known for his role on Law & Order, received an honorary doctorate from San Francisco State University.

SF State shared this photo on social media showing Bratt receiving the fine arts degree at Friday's commencement ceremony.

Bratt was born in San Francisco and raised in the Mission District.

He's also a graduate of Lowell High School and was a student at the American Conservatory Theater's master of fine arts program.

He played the character, Rey Curtis, on Law & Order.