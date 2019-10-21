Law increases mental health services to Nassau County Police Department

Nassau County passes what officials are calling potentially life-saving legislation to strengthen mental health outreach to its men and women in blue.

“Unfortunately, over the lifetime of a career, you see terrible, terrible things. Things that ordinary people are lucky they don’t have to see,” Nassau County PBA President James McDermott says.

The new county law establishes health and wellness divisions within the Nassau County Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, with outreach available to both active duty and retired officers.

“We’re gonna work with you and your family, and anybody you want us to work with, to help make sure that you don’t fall into that dark hole and make that choice to take your own life,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Pat Ryder adds.

Those services will include confidential peer support, training, and online resources— like a smartphone app and website— to provide more information about the signs of depression and how you can get help.

The legislation comes amid a mental health crisis.

Ten NYPD officers died by suicide this year alone, and a Nassau County Police Lieutenant took his own life earlier this month.

Advertisement

“This state of ‘flight or flight’ reactions that police officers are exposed to frequently causes a great increase in adrenaline rush, and that in itself affects our nervous system. It comes with a cascade of reactions,” Dr. Aaron Pinkhasov, the Chairman of NYU Winthrop’s Department of Behavioral Health explains.

County Executive Laura Curran also signed anti-harassment legislation prohibiting the throwing or spraying of water at police.

Anyone who violates the law could face up to a $5,000 fine or up to a year in jail.

