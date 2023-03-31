Law enforcement prepares for possible crowds ahead of Trump surrender

article

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted what looked like a practice walkthrough ahead of when former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in as soon as next week.

The NYPD, US Secret Service, US Marshals, and New York State Court Officers are all coordinating next week's surrender.

"That’s what the Secret Service does at every location," Timothy Miller, a former Secret Service agent explained. "They’re going to try as best they can get to know that location, doors, stairways, everything that they can know about that location so they can then to appropriately protect it."

Miller says the biggest question now will be crowd control.

New York police officers provide security outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on March 31, 2023. - A New York grand jury has voted to indict former US president Donald Trump over hush money payments made to porn star Sto Expand

On Tuesday, protestors and supporters are expected to swarm outside the courthouse.

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene tweeting that she’s headed to New York City on Tuesday.

"That’s always problematic for the Secret Service," Miller said. "They're used to dealing with large crowds period. But in New York, it's confined at smaller spaces and I'm sure they're planning for that. But that's the big question."

Manhattan Criminal Court has been packed with officers outside.

New York police officers provide security outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on March 31, 2023. - A New York grand jury has voted to indict former US president Donald Trump over hush money payments made to porn star Sto Expand

The NYPD has ordered every member of the department to report in full uniform Friday morning in case there are any protests.

That order includes about 36,000 officers.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams tells us that there is no credible threat to the city at this time and the NYPD is continuing to monitor the situation.

Police, media and a small group of protesters gather outside of a Manhattan courthouse after news broke that former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury on March 30, 2023 in New York City. The indictment is sealed but the grand ju Expand

Paul DiGiacomo, President of the NYC Detectives’ Endowment Association says these officers are ready for any situation.

"Our detectives will be out there, both on foot and also monitoring intelligence that comes in on a regular basis to keep the people of the city safe," DiGiacomo said.

Law enforcement is also keeping their eyes on social media to see if there are any credible threats.



