Expand / Collapse search

Last minute things to do on NYE in NYC: Somewhere Nowhere, The Stand, more

By
Published  December 30, 2025 11:09am EST
Things to do NYC
FOX 5 NY
What to expect New Year's Eve in Times Square

What to expect New Year's Eve in Times Square

FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses joined Dan Bowens on Newsroom Live.

The Brief

    • With days left before the countdown to 2026, New Yorkers and visitors still have plenty of ways to celebrate, from sky-high parties and packed cocktail bars to ballroom blowouts and prix fixe dinners.
    • Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea will host "The Book of the Förbidden," an indoor New Year’s Eve party featuring live theatrical acts, a 4.5-hour premium open bar, international DJs and a champagne toast at midnight.
    • Comedy club The Stand on East 16th Street is offering a $95 prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner paired with its nightly comedy shows.

NEW YORK - With days left before the countdown to 2026, New Yorkers and visitors still have plenty of ways to celebrate, from sky-high parties and packed cocktail bars to ballroom blowouts and prix fixe dinners.

Here’s a list of last-minute New Year’s Eve options across the city.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Credit: SUMMIT

For those looking to celebrate high above Manhattan, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is hosting a New Year’s Eve party across its three immersive floors from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

Tickets cost $300 and include two cocktails, a gourmet dessert bar, music by DJs Kristaval and Femme Elektric, and a champagne toast at midnight, all with sweeping skyline views.

See reservations here.

Somewhere Nowhere

High-resolution images courtesy of El Grupo SN

Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea will host "The Book of the Förbidden," an indoor New Year’s Eve party featuring live theatrical acts, a 4.5-hour premium open bar, international DJs and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $240 and include skyline views and a fireworks countdown.

See reservations here.

Time Out Market New York

Credit: Time Out Market New York

Time Out Market New York in DUMBO is hosting a rooftop celebration from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline. 

The event includes an all-night open bar, live music, winter igloos and a food voucher redeemable at the market’s vendors.

See reservations here.

Le Jardinier and Bar Bastion

Le Jardinier in Midtown is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $295 per guest or a six-course Nouvelle Année tasting menu for $450, with optional wine pairings. Upstairs at Sereine, guests can expect a festive atmosphere with a live DJ.

Credit: Bar Bastion

Nearby, Bar Bastion will welcome guests from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live jazz, a reduced cocktail menu and a midnight toast. 

Tables carry a $75 per-person food and beverage minimum.

See reservations here.

Dinner and dancing: Zuma New York

Credit: Zuma New York

Zuma New York in Murray Hill is welcoming 2026 with an alpine-inspired theme. 

Guests can choose from à la carte dining, premium tasting menus or lounge party tickets with open bar packages, all paired with a live DJ and après-ski cocktail attire.

See reservations here.

Laugh into the new year: The Stand

Credit: The Stand

Comedy club The Stand on East 16th Street is offering a $95 prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner paired with its nightly comedy shows. Diners can add on tickets to performances throughout the evening, with late-night sets carrying the celebration past midnight.

See reservations here.

The Source: This report is based on information from the locations listed.

Things to do NYCHolidays