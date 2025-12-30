Last minute things to do on NYE in NYC: Somewhere Nowhere, The Stand, more

The Brief With days left before the countdown to 2026, New Yorkers and visitors still have plenty of ways to celebrate, from sky-high parties and packed cocktail bars to ballroom blowouts and prix fixe dinners. Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea will host "The Book of the Förbidden," an indoor New Year’s Eve party featuring live theatrical acts, a 4.5-hour premium open bar, international DJs and a champagne toast at midnight. Comedy club The Stand on East 16th Street is offering a $95 prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner paired with its nightly comedy shows.



With days left before the countdown to 2026, New Yorkers and visitors still have plenty of ways to celebrate, from sky-high parties and packed cocktail bars to ballroom blowouts and prix fixe dinners.

Here’s a list of last-minute New Year’s Eve options across the city.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Credit: SUMMIT

For those looking to celebrate high above Manhattan, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is hosting a New Year’s Eve party across its three immersive floors from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $300 and include two cocktails, a gourmet dessert bar, music by DJs Kristaval and Femme Elektric, and a champagne toast at midnight, all with sweeping skyline views.

See reservations here.

Somewhere Nowhere

High-resolution images courtesy of El Grupo SN

Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea will host "The Book of the Förbidden," an indoor New Year’s Eve party featuring live theatrical acts, a 4.5-hour premium open bar, international DJs and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $240 and include skyline views and a fireworks countdown.

See reservations here.

Time Out Market New York

Credit: Time Out Market New York

Time Out Market New York in DUMBO is hosting a rooftop celebration from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline.

The event includes an all-night open bar, live music, winter igloos and a food voucher redeemable at the market’s vendors.

See reservations here.

Le Jardinier and Bar Bastion

Le Jardinier in Midtown is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $295 per guest or a six-course Nouvelle Année tasting menu for $450, with optional wine pairings. Upstairs at Sereine, guests can expect a festive atmosphere with a live DJ.

Credit: Bar Bastion

Nearby, Bar Bastion will welcome guests from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live jazz, a reduced cocktail menu and a midnight toast.

Tables carry a $75 per-person food and beverage minimum.

See reservations here.

Dinner and dancing: Zuma New York

Credit: Zuma New York

Zuma New York in Murray Hill is welcoming 2026 with an alpine-inspired theme.

Guests can choose from à la carte dining, premium tasting menus or lounge party tickets with open bar packages, all paired with a live DJ and après-ski cocktail attire.

See reservations here.

Laugh into the new year: The Stand

Credit: The Stand

Comedy club The Stand on East 16th Street is offering a $95 prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner paired with its nightly comedy shows. Diners can add on tickets to performances throughout the evening, with late-night sets carrying the celebration past midnight.

See reservations here.