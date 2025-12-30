Last minute things to do on NYE in NYC: Somewhere Nowhere, The Stand, more
NEW YORK - With days left before the countdown to 2026, New Yorkers and visitors still have plenty of ways to celebrate, from sky-high parties and packed cocktail bars to ballroom blowouts and prix fixe dinners.
Here’s a list of last-minute New Year’s Eve options across the city.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
Credit: SUMMIT
For those looking to celebrate high above Manhattan, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is hosting a New Year’s Eve party across its three immersive floors from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $300 and include two cocktails, a gourmet dessert bar, music by DJs Kristaval and Femme Elektric, and a champagne toast at midnight, all with sweeping skyline views.
Somewhere Nowhere
High-resolution images courtesy of El Grupo SN
Somewhere Nowhere in Chelsea will host "The Book of the Förbidden," an indoor New Year’s Eve party featuring live theatrical acts, a 4.5-hour premium open bar, international DJs and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $240 and include skyline views and a fireworks countdown.
Time Out Market New York
Credit: Time Out Market New York
Time Out Market New York in DUMBO is hosting a rooftop celebration from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline.
The event includes an all-night open bar, live music, winter igloos and a food voucher redeemable at the market’s vendors.
Le Jardinier and Bar Bastion
Le Jardinier in Midtown is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $295 per guest or a six-course Nouvelle Année tasting menu for $450, with optional wine pairings. Upstairs at Sereine, guests can expect a festive atmosphere with a live DJ.
Credit: Bar Bastion
Nearby, Bar Bastion will welcome guests from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live jazz, a reduced cocktail menu and a midnight toast.
Tables carry a $75 per-person food and beverage minimum.
Dinner and dancing: Zuma New York
Credit: Zuma New York
Zuma New York in Murray Hill is welcoming 2026 with an alpine-inspired theme.
Guests can choose from à la carte dining, premium tasting menus or lounge party tickets with open bar packages, all paired with a live DJ and après-ski cocktail attire.
Laugh into the new year: The Stand
Credit: The Stand
Comedy club The Stand on East 16th Street is offering a $95 prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner paired with its nightly comedy shows. Diners can add on tickets to performances throughout the evening, with late-night sets carrying the celebration past midnight.
The Source: This report is based on information from the locations listed.