Last minute things to do for 4th of July

The Brief Last-minute NYC July 4th plans include rooftops, block parties and yacht cruises. Options range from family-friendly fireworks cruises to all-night DJ sets. Celebrate with skyline views, pizza feasts, open bars and Tulum-inspired vibes.



The Fourth of July is here, and if your plans still aren’t locked in, don’t sweat it.

Whether you’re into rooftop ragers, block parties, luxury cruises or festive dinners, New York City has plenty of last-minute ways to celebrate Independence Day.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced Expand

From dancing under the fireworks to sipping cocktails with skyline views, here’s a curated roundup of where to party, eat and toast to America’s birthday across the five boroughs.

Party with James Kennedy at Magic Hour

Start the evening sky-high at Magic Hour Rooftop in Times Square, where DJ and reality star James Kennedy will headline the Fourth of July celebration starting at 6 p.m. Expect panoramic views, fireworks, dancing and drinks at NYC’s largest indoor/outdoor rooftop, located at 485 7th Ave.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Greenpoint block party returns with stacked DJ lineup

Over in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the massive July 4th Block Party at 1 Noble St runs from 3 to 10 p.m. Project 91 is bringing headliners like Bakermat, Chromeo and Shallou to Skyline Drive-In with East River views, games, and six bars. Food trucks and Gotham Burger Social Club’s signature Gotham Smash add to the all-American flavor.

Tickets start at $30 here.

Tulum vibes meet BBQ at TABÚ in Williamsburg

Credit: TABÚ

TABÚ, the lush, Tulum-inspired spot at 10 Hope St in Williamsburg, is offering an elevated BBQ experience in its outdoor oasis. Smoked tacos, corn dishes, tequila and mezcal cocktails, and open-air vibes make this a breezy yet festive Fourth.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Red, white and blue margaritas at Casanara

Casanara at 983 Fulton St in Clinton Hill is going red, white and blue all weekend long. The neighborhood cocktail destination will host DJ sets from 9 p.m. until close on July 4, 5 and 6, and serve festive Blue Margaritas. Known for its ingredient-driven drinks and creative energy, Casanara is a go-to for those craving music and cocktails without the tourist chaos.

No reservations needed.

Boho beats and rooftop fireworks at Somewhere Nowhere

Courtesy of Steve Visual for El Grupo SN

Somewhere Nowhere is going all out this July 4 with a special edition of its Cenote Project rooftop sunset party.

From 4 to 10 p.m., Co-Owner Nathan Leong’s Forest Döwn Under Productions curates an immersive Tulum-inspired experience featuring afrohouse and tech house sets by Ambrxse, Milö and Saxxdoc live.

Guests are encouraged to wear boho-chic to match the spiritual vibe.

Tickets to enter start at $39.84, including fees, and table reservations starting at $157.23 including fees.

For both the 38th and 39th floors, the venue suggests arriving by 9 p.m. for guaranteed entry; after will be at the discretion of venue staff.

Low-key luxe at The Lookup Rooftop

If you’re staying in Midtown, The Lookup Rooftop at the Kixby Hotel (45 W 35th St) is a sleek yet relaxed way to celebrate. Look up at the Empire State Building while enjoying truffle grilled cheese, lobster rolls, frozen drinks and glittery Golden Hour prosecco.

For details and reservations, visit thelookuprooftop.com.

Go glam at Elsie Rooftop

Credit: Elsie

Elsie Rooftop at 1412 Broadway is throwing a chic rooftop party starting at 7 p.m. on July 4. Expect panoramic views, a live DJ and stylish cocktails inspired by the glam lifestyle of namesake Elsie de Wolfe. Tickets are available online.

Secure tickets by visiting: https://www.july4th.com/e/elsie-rooftop-nyc-4th-of-july-party

Fornino throws a rooftop pizza party with fireworks

If you're looking for something more immersive, Fornino’s rooftop location at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park is hosting an epic pizza party with a fireworks view.

Beginning at 7 p.m., guests can enjoy antipasti, a pizza tasting menu, frozen treats and s’mores. Tickets are $250 and available via OpenTable.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY JULY 04: Fireworks light up the sky over the East River in Midtown on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) (NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY JULY 04: Fireworks light up the sky over the East River in Midtown on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images))

Cloud 9 Yacht Fireworks Cruise

Hop aboard the Cloud 9 Yacht, which boards at Skyport Marina at 2430 FDR Drive. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner, open bar and unmatched views of the Macy’s Fireworks Show from the top deck.

For tickets, visit: https://www.july4th.com/e/fourth-july-nyc-cloud-9-premium-fireworks-cruise

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Fireworks show at Ellis Island Medals Of Honor Ceremony at Ellis Island on May 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

Lucille Yacht Family Cruise

For a family-friendly alternative, the Lucille Yacht offers a scenic cruise with buffet dining and open bar, also departing from Skyport Marina.

It’s perfect for guests of all ages looking to take in fireworks in a festive but mellow environment.

For tickets, visit: https://www.july4th.com/e/family-friendly-nyc-fireworks-cruise-lucille

Cornucopia Majesty Yacht Party

The Cornucopia Majesty boards at Pier 81 (12th Ave and W 41st St) and offers an all-American buffet, live DJ and four-hour open bar across three decks. Celebrate with views of the Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge and more. Tickets are available online.

Tickets are $250 per person, and available by visiting https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1272898&restref=1272898&experienceId=501980&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared

Luxury terrace party at 33 Hotel NYC

Check out the rooftop celebration at 33 Hotel NYC at 33 Peck Slip in the Seaport District.

Guests can access two terrace levels with sweeping views of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River. A three-hour open bar and gourmet appetizer stations are included in the $249 to $299 ticket price.

All attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol and present valid government-issued ID; guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the official event page: https://www.july4th.com/e/33-hotel-nyc-rooftop