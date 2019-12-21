Last-minute Christmas shoppers hit the stores for ‘Super Saturday’

Today is ‘Super Saturday,’ otherwise known as the last Saturday before Christmas, and hordes of shoppers braved the bitter cold in Midtown Manhattan to finish their Christmas shopping.

While many start their holiday shopping immediately after Thanksgiving, others always seem to put it off until the very last minute.

According to the National Retail Foundation, over 50% of shoppers wake until the week before Christmas to purchase their last gifts.

This year, procrastinators are feeling even more pressure, as there are six fewer holiday shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so they are taking advantage of all the sales stores have to offer.

Retail experts say they believe that Super Saturday sales will surpass Black Friday this year.