Laser targeted JetBlue flight landing at Newark Airport

Another commercial flight has been targeted by a laser.

The crew of a JetBlue flight originating in West Palm Beach, Florida, noticed the laser as it was flying Saturday night over Paterson, New Jersey, on approach to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Lasers can temporarily blind a pilot and are considered a problem at airports around the country.

There have been more than two dozen laser incidents reported at Newark this year, and about 5,200 nationwide. The national total is on pace to surpass the total of more than 5,600 in 2018.

