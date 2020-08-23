Larry King speaks out after his son, daughter die within weeks of each other

Legendary talk show host Larry King has broken his silence after the recent deaths of two of his children.

King’s son, Andy King, 65, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28, and Chaia King, 51, died due to lung cancer on August 20.

“Losing them feels so out of order,” King said in a Facebook post. “No parent should have to bury a child.”

King thanked the public for their support and well-wishes, but asked for time and privacy to heal.