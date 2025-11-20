Inside largest gang takedown in Queens: 32 members of ‘Bad-Co Ballout’ indicted

The Brief 32 alleged members of the "Bad-Co Ballout" gang were charged in a 97-count indictment after a year-long investigation dubbed Operation Shadyville. The gang is accused of 13 shootings, including three homicides, and of turning Queens Village, known to members as "Shadyville," into their base of operations. A 15-year-old girl was shot while studying at home, an 18-year-old student was killed outside his high school, and a 66-year-old driver died after being hit by gunfire during a daylight shooting.



Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced what officials called the largest gang takedown in Queens history, charging 32 alleged members of the "Bad-Co Ballout" gang in a sweeping 97-count indictment following a year-long investigation known as "Operation Shadyville."

What they're saying:

"These members of Bad-Co operated as a ruthless gang, terrorizing rivals and harming innocent bystanders to maintain control," Katz said. "Tragically, three people were murdered because of their violence."

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch added, "For years, the members of these rival gangs terrorized communities in Queens, turning neighborhoods into their own deadly playgrounds and then bragging about it on social media."

By the numbers:

The defendants are charged in a 97-count indictment with crimes including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and weapons possession. Six of the defendants face conspiracy in the first degree, a charge that carries a potential life sentence.

Investigators say the gang is responsible for at least 13 shootings, including three homicides, many of which took place in broad daylight near parks, public schools, and residential neighborhoods. The group operated out of Queens Village, a neighborhood members referred to as "Shadyville."

17 firearms were seized during the investigation.

Alleged leader known as 'Shady'

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors identified Jahvon Attapoku, 21, of Queens Village, as the leader of the "Bad-Co Ballout" gang. Attapoku, who goes by the street name "Shady," allegedly stored and distributed firearms at his home and gave permission to members to shoot rivals.

Officials say the rival gangs included the "Top Opp Mac Ballerz," "Fifth Clock," and "BG4."

For four years, the "Bad Co Ballout" Gang allegedly fought for territorial control across southeast Queens, often driving through rival neighborhoods to seek out targets.

Innocent teen struck by stray while inside home

Katz highlighted several incidents that showed the gang’s alleged disregard for public safety, many of which took place in broad daylight.

In one incident on June 7, 2022, three defendants, including Shady, allegedly fired 22 rounds outside a home on 113th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard, striking a teenage girl in the leg. The victim, a Bronx Science student, survived.

Driver struck by stray, hits pedestrian

In what Katz called "the most tragic case," on Sept. 16, 2024, a 15-year-old defendant allegedly opened fire during a fight near a Popeyes on Farmers Boulevard. A 66-year-old driver was fatally struck, lost control of his Nissan Rogue, and crashed into a 23-year-old woman sitting on the sidewalk.

The driver died after suffering several gun shot wounds, and the woman continues to struggle with mobility issues after suffering severe head trauma.

55 Neighborhood Crips and the Self-Made Mak Ballas

According to prosecutors, the gang was affiliated with both the 55 Neighborhood Crips and the Self-Made Mak Ballas, and was involved in a violent territorial feud with rival gangs "Top Opp Mak Ballas," "5th Clocc," and "Blitz Gang 4."

The indictment charges members in a series of daytime shootings dating back to 2021 with many of the alleged shooters under the age of 16.

Dozens arraigned, others still at large

18 defendants were arraigned Wednesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder, while five others were arraigned before Justice Bruna DiBiase. Six are in custody on other charges and will be arraigned later.

Three remain at large.