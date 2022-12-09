Expand / Collapse search

Cliff collapse: SkyFOX video shows massive landslide in Palos Verdes Estates

By FOX 11 Digital Team
WATCH: Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates

SkyFOX was over the scene the moment a landslide occurred in Palos Verdes Estates Friday morning.

LOS ANGELES - Emergency crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates Friday morning after a landslide occurred.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Beach Club Road and Rosita Place. A house sits on top of the cliff with a small section of RAT Beach underneath.

Video from SkyFOX show the side of the cliff collapse, causing a county maintenance truck to be hit by heavy debris. No one was in the vehicle; no other injuries have been reported. 

Cliff collapses in Palos Verdes Estates not uncommon

LA County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh joined FOX 11 to talk about Friday's massive landslide.

People are urged to avoid the area. A beach closure is in effect from the southernmost end of the Torrance Beach Parking lot to the top of the RAT Beach trailhead, the LA County lifeguard department said. 

There are signs in the area warning people of falling rocks and unstable land. 

Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates

This is developing story, check back for updates. 