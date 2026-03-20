Landon Donovan reflects on forgiving his father before his death | WATCH

The Brief Landon Donovan says he forgave his father before he died, calling it a life-changing decision. The soccer legend describes the moment as a turning point in his healing and personal growth. Donovan says the experience reshaped how he views family, forgiveness and moving forward.



U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan is opening up about a deeply personal chapter in his life — forgiving his father before his death.

What we know:

In an interview with Good Day New York, Donovan reflected on the complicated relationship he had with his father and the emotional decision to reconcile in his final days.

Donovan said choosing forgiveness was not easy, but it ultimately gave him a sense of peace.

The former U.S. men’s national team star shared that the experience reshaped how he views family, healing and personal growth.

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 3: Former Los Angeles Galaxy great Landon Donovan with his twin sister Tristan during the ceremony unveiling the Landon Donovan statue at the Dignity Health Sports Park on October 3, 2021 in Carson, California. (Photo by Shaun Cl Expand

"It changed everything for me," Donovan said, describing the moment as a turning point in his life.

He added that letting go of past hurt allowed him to move forward with greater clarity and compassion.

COMMERCE CITY, CO - MARCH 29: Kosuke Kimura #27 of the Colorado Rapids fights for the ball against Landon Donovan #10 of the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 29, 2008 at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/MLS via Ge Expand

Why you should care:

Donovan, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in U.S. soccer history, said the experience off the field has had just as much impact on him as his accomplishments on it.

The full interview dives deeper into Donovan’s journey, the power of forgiveness and how the moment continues to influence his life today.