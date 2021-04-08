Lance Armstrong's son, 21, accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 2018

article

Lance Armstrong’s son Luke Armstrong was charged with the sexual assault of a child over an incident from 2018.

Luke Armstrong, 21, was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018 and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the Austin American-Statesman. An arrest affidavit was issued on April 1.

The alleged incident occurred around June 22, 2018, when the girl went to Armstrong’s home in Austin, Texas. The affidavit said she got drunk and couldn’t get a ride home and Luke Armstrong picked her up. She told police she didn’t remember the ride with Luke Armstrong but woke up in his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the newspaper.

The girl reported the alleged incident to police on Nov. 17, 2020, according to the American-Statesman. She reportedly recorded a phone call with Luke Armstrong on Dec. 8, 2020, in which he admitted to having sex with her at his father’s house. The arrest affidavit said Luke Armstrong said he remembered "her taking her clothes off and walking to the bed herself."

The girl reportedly told six people that Luke Armstrong had sex with her and that four of the people she told remembered her describing the encounter as "non-consensual." A friend of Luke Armstrong's also told police he wasn’t drinking that night.

Luke Armstrong’s attorney released a statement on the accusations.

"A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke," Randy Leavitt said in a statement to the newspaper.

"What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and not a sexual assault. What it was was a consensual relationship then and it continued to be consensual between the two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed and certainly not three years later."

The elder Armstrong has not commented on the matter.

Luke Armstrong played football at Rice University in 2018 and 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was on Conference USA’s Honor Roll in 2020.

Lance Armstrong won seven Tour de France cycling titles before he admitted to using PEDs and had his championships stripped.