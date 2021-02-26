Lamborghini crashes in Queens after taking off from police

article

An expensive sports car suffered some expensive damage after the driver took off from a police stop in Queens and crashed.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of 37th Ave. and 21 St. in Astoria.

The NYPD says police stopped a 2010 yellow Lamborghini Gallardo. When officers asked for the license and registration the car, with two men inside, took off.

Cops did not start a chase but they did hear the car hit things and then crash at 38th Ave. and 30th St.

The men got out and ran away. The NYPD says it's unclear why the driver took off from the traffic stop. They said the car was not reported as stolen.

A Lamborghini Gallardo can cost more than $200,000.