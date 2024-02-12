Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Sussex County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Union County

Lakewood Church shooting: Neighbors of church shooter share thoughts

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Neighbors of Lakewood Church shooter share thoughts

The neighbors of the Lakewood Church shooter spoke with the media on Monday and shared their thoughts about what they tried to do.

CONROE, Texas - The neighbors of the Lakewood Church shooter spoke with the news media on Monday and shared their interactions they had with her. 

Some of the neighbors shared they filed various nuisance warnings with her, she'd play loud music out of her vehicle, and they were to the point of filing a cease and desist with her. 

The neighbors did not want to appear on camera. However, you can listen to the full audio in the video above. 

Click the video player above to listen to the comments. 