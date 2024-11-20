Laken Riley verdict: Jose Ibarra found guilty of killing student on UGA campus

Jose Ibarra, 26, was found guilty Wednesday on all counts in the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley.

The verdict was delivered late in the morning by Judge H. Patrick Haggard after a high-profile trial that spanned several days of testimony and closing arguments. The trial, held as a bench trial, concluded with the prosecution presenting a case centered on physical, digital, and testimonial evidence.

DNA matching Ibarra’s was found on Riley’s body, and surveillance footage showed Riley running near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields on the morning of her death. Additional video evidence allegedly captured Ibarra disposing of a jacket containing Riley’s DNA in a dumpster.

Data from Riley’s phone and Garmin watch helped prosecutors establish a timeline of the events leading up to her death. They also shared her final text message to her mother, sent on the morning of Feb. 22: "Good morning. About to go for a run if you’re free to talk." Her mother sent a follow-up message 20 minutes later, which went unanswered.

Special Agent Lucas Beyer of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called as a rebuttal witness to address defense claims that the person in surveillance footage might have been Ibarra’s brother, Diego. Beyer testified that there was no evidence placing Diego anywhere other than at home on the morning of Riley’s murder.

The defense rested its case without calling Ibarra to testify, and closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning.

The court recessed following the verdict and reconvened shortly after 12:30 p.m., at which time Laken's family and roommates delivered emotional victim impact statements.

Following the impact statements, both the prosecution and defense spoke and then Judge Haggard delivered his sentence – life in prison without parole.

The death of Laken Riley became a rallying cry for immigration reform during the 2024 election for former President Donald Trump and many others. Ibarra and his brothers are undocumented migrants from Venezuela.

PREVIOUS STORY: Laken Riley case

The defense in the high-profile murder trial of 26-year-old Jose Ibarra is set to continue presenting witnesses today. This follows the state’s conclusion of its case late Tuesday, after several days of emotional testimony.

The case centers around the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was found on Feb. 22 on a wooded running trail near the University of Georgia's campus.

Prosecutors rested their case just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday after calling dozens of witnesses. Among the evidence presented was a surveillance video showing Riley running near the university’s intramural fields on the morning of her death. Another video allegedly showed Ibarra attempting to enter a graduate student's apartment and later disposing of a jacket containing Riley's DNA in a dumpster.

In court, prosecutors read the final text message Riley sent to her mother on the morning of her murder: "Good morning. About to go for a run if you’re free to talk." Her mother sent a follow-up message about 20 minutes later, saying, "Please call me. I’m worried sick about you." Riley never responded.

Key evidence included strands of Riley’s hair found at the crime scene.

A witness testified that two hairs were discovered on one rock, while another 27 were recovered from a second rock, all determined to match Riley's head hair. Additionally, an adidas hat prosecutors claim Ibarra was wearing in the surveillance footage was shown in court for the first time.

The defense presented three witnesses on Tuesday. However, a significant development may impact their strategy. Diego Ibarra, Jose Ibarra’s brother, was expected to testify, potentially casting doubt on the state’s case. However, Diego, who is involved in a separate immigration case, recently retained a new attorney and was advised against testifying. His absence could affect the defense’s ability to challenge the prosecution's narrative.

The defendant, Jose Ibarra, has stated he will not testify in his own defense. The trial continues today.