Lake Jackson issues disaster declaration after brain-eating amoeba is found in water

On Sept. 8, Lake Jackson officials were notified that a 6-year-old boy passed away from a brain-eating amoeba found in their water supply.

After several rounds of CDC testing, investigators discovered that traces of the amoeba were found at Lake Jackson Civic Center Splash pad, a nearby fire hydrant, and the 6-year-old's bib.

Mayor Sipple of Lake Jackson issued a declaration of disaster for the city on Saturday afternoon.

The advisory late Friday was initially issued for all Brazosport Water Authority users out of an abundance of caution. After an examination, the issue has been narrowed to the city of Lake Jackson’s water distribution system.

TCEQ and BWA are working closely with Lake Jackson officials to target and resolve the incident.



Several communities were included in the initial advisory but the city of Pearland wasn't affected by the water advisory at all.

According to city officials, the investment residents make by paying their monthly bill allows them to have a system protected from outside sources.

According to the release, in a 'Do Not Use' water advisory, citizens in the impacted area are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the impacted system for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including bathing. However, flushing the toilet is OK.



The advisory will remain in effect until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate the water is safe to use.



Kroger will help to supply the city of Lake Jackson with water during the on-going advisory:

"In light of the ‘do not use’ water advisory affecting areas of Southeast Texas, Kroger has deployed trucks containing 250 pallets of water to the stores that area, including Clute, Rosenberg and Angleton to ensure the affected communities have access to supplies of water," Clara Campbell, Corporate Affairs Manager of Kroger said.