Unruly passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight makes emergency landing

A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing and halting the airplane on the taxiway short of its intended gate around 3 p.m.

"This was in response to reports by passengers of suspicious and erratic behavior by a fellow passenger," said Thomas Topousis, the spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

"American Eagle flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways with service from Indianapolis to New York (LGA) deplaned on the taxiway at LGA due to a potential security issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident," American Airlines said in a statement.

The passenger involved in the incident was taken into custody. Video posted on social media showed a man spread-eagled face down on the runway asphalt as a pair of emergency personnel knelt beside him. The man did not appear to resist.

"We are monitoring the situation, and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to New Yorkers at this time," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

In an email, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said "nothing harmful was on the aircraft."

There are no reports of injuries to the plane's reported 76 passengers and 4 crew.

The airport announced in a tweet that it had resumed normal operations as of 7:24 p.m. Saturday evening.

With the Associated Press.

