Lady Gaga’s family restaurant celebrates 'MAYHEM' at MSG with drag shows: Details

The Brief Joanne Trattoria on the Upper West Side is celebrating Lady Gaga’s six-night Madison Square Garden run with special programming. Events include drag shows, emerging artist showcases, Broadway-led sing-alongs and a pregame dance party. All shows are ticketed and reservations are available on OpenTable, with dinner minimums applying to select events.



Lady Gaga is set to perform six nights at Madison Square Garden starting this week, and fans will have more than one way to join the celebration.

Her family’s Upper West Side restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, is rolling out a slate of special events timed around the concerts, giving concertgoers and Gaga devotees a chance to keep the party going. The lineup includes drag shows, sing-alongs, dance parties and a showcase of emerging talent, all bookable through OpenTable.

Highlights include appearances by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Scarlet Envy, Broadway’s Grace Romanello, and Joanne favorite Janine Vitiello, alongside DJ sets and surprise guest performances.

Lady Gaga in NYC

Cynthia Germanotta, Joseph Germanotta, Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta seen at Warner Bros. 2019 Oscar Party, Los Angeles, USA - 24 February 2019 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Why you should care:

Lady Gaga is set to play six nights at Madison Square Garden for the "The MAYHEM Ball", with tickets available through Ticketmaster. The shows come as her latest album, MAYHEM, continues to dominate the charts. Tickets average around $350.

Here's a list of shows to enjoy at her family's restaurant.

Courtesy of Nina Wurtzel

Concert Kick-Off: Emerging Artists Showcase

Thursday, Aug. 21 | 6:30–9 p.m.

The celebration kicks off with Joanne’s Emerging Artists Showcase, giving rising performers the spotlight in an intimate setting. Expect powerhouse vocals, crowd-pleasing covers and a few surprises.

Reservations here.

Courtesy of Nina Wurtzel

Sing-Along with Grace Romanello

Friday, Aug. 22 | 4:30–8 p.m.

Broadway’s Grace Romanello leads a lively sing-along as the city gears up for Lady Gaga’s Madison Square Garden shows. The event blends nostalgia and crowd favorites in a pre-concert gathering built for connection.

Reservations here.

Pregame Dance Party with DJ Pat

Saturday, Aug. 23 | 4:30–8 p.m.

DJ Pat keeps the weekend energy alive with an early-evening dance party. Whether you’re on your way to the concert or just looking for a place to celebrate, expect an upbeat setlist designed to keep the crowd moving.

Reservations here.

Drag Me to Joanne w/ Venus Mystique

Wednesday, August 27

Show: 6:30-9:00 PM

Celebrate Concert Week with an unforgettable night at Drag Me to Joanne. This special edition features our resident host Jupiter Genesis bringing high glam and high energy with a Gaga-inspired twist, plus a surprise guest performer you will not want to miss. Come early, grab dinner, and get ready for a show that sets the tone for the week ahead.

Reservations here.