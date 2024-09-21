Lactaid milk recall in NY, NJ, CT due to traces of almonds: What to know

Hood has recalled five varieties of its Lactaid Milk containers due to potential traces of almonds, an ingredient not listed on the label.

The recall affects products distributed to retailers and wholesalers across 25 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from Sept. 5 to 18 this year.

Routine maintenance checks revealed the almond traces in the milk.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported so far. However, the presence of undeclared almonds is a significant risk to individuals with almond allergies.

Consumption of the contaminated product could lead to severe or even life-threatening allergic reactions.

The company says the affected Lactaid milk products can be identified by the code "51-4109 P2" and the best by date, both located on the top-center area of the 96 oz container.

Customers who purchased the recalled products are advised not to consume them and may return the containers to the point of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

HP Hood has provided a hotline for consumer inquiries at 1-800-242-2423, available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The company is working in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manage the recall.