Labor Day transit: How the MTA, LIRR, NJ Transit are running

The Brief NYC Subways and buses are o perating on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day Monday, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North (East of Hudson) will run on Sunday/holiday schedules. NJ Transit trains, buses, and light rail will follow a weekend or holiday schedule.



If you are planning to travel around the New York City area this Labor Day weekend, prepare for adjustments across all major transit networks.

Local agencies are altering their standard weekday service to accommodate the holiday. Here is everything you need to know about navigating mass transit on Labor Day Monday.

Labor Day transit guide

What we know:

NYC Subways and Buses

Subways: All trains will operate on a standard Sunday schedule. The MTA also notes that several planned service changes and track maintenance projects will remain in effect throughout the long weekend.

Buses: All local, limited, and Select Bus Service (SBS) routes will run on a Sunday schedule. Keep in mind that certain routes do not run on Sundays, which means they will be fully suspended for the holiday. Express bus service will be severely reduced or non-operational.

Long Island Rail Road (LIRR)

Labor Day Monday: LIRR trains will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Montauk Branch: Trains heading to and from the East End will run on a Sunday schedule to accommodate the rush of returning beachgoers.

Metro-North Railroad

East of Hudson Lines: The Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines will all operate on a Sunday schedule.

West of Hudson Lines: The Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines will operate on a weekend schedule, with an extra afternoon train added from Port Jervis to help travelers get back to the city.

NJ Transit

Trains, Buses, and Light Rail: All New Jersey Transit services will operate on a weekend or holiday schedule. Commuters should check their specific lines ahead of time, as departure times will vary significantly from standard Monday operations.

Access-A-Ride

Paratransit Service: Access-A-Ride will not see any holiday reductions. Vehicles will operate normally throughout the entire holiday weekend.

What you can do:

Travelers are strongly encouraged to check the MTA and NJ Transit apps for real-time arrival information and specific line-by-line service disruptions before heading out.