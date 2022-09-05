Connecticut State Police answer 5000 Labor Day weekend service calls

article

The CT State Police say they have responded to nearly 5,000 calls for service so far during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, they've responded to 4,972 calls. That includes 350 calls to help motorists.

They had issued 300 speeding tickets and cited 686 total traffic violations over the holiday. State troopers have also made 27 DUI arrests.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The state police have responded to 275 traffic accidents. Two of them had serious injuries. The state police have not reported any deaths so far for the 2022 holiday weekend. There were 3 in 2021.

While the numbers won't be finalized until Tuesday, there have been fewer total calls than last year when the state police responded to 6,296 calls and issued 515 speeding tickets, and made 41 DUI arrests.