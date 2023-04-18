LA drivers turn around, go the wrong way on 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace

A bizarre moment was captured on SkyFOX where several cars turned around and started driving the wrong way on a heavily congested Los Angeles freeway late Monday night.

The heavy traffic delays initially stemmed from an RV fire on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area. As crews took down the massive fire, a group of cars turned around and started going the wrong way.

FOX 11 is making calls to authorities to see if the drivers were being escorted out of traffic by the California Highway Patrol due to the fact that those drivers faced little resistance from surrounding vehicles.

It is also unknown what prompted the drivers to start going the other way.

No injuries were reported, but the fire shut down parts of the freeway for more than an hour.

As for the viewers watching the bizarre video at home, it is very much illegal to travel the wrong way on any American road, especially on freeways.