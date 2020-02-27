LA deputies search for stolen hearse with body inside

article

Authorities in Southern California were searching for a suspect who stole a hearse with a woman's body inside from a church parking lot in Pasadena.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted to the suspect who stole the Black Lincoln Navigator.

The hearse was stolen from Saint Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church on Rosemead Boulevard just after 8 p.m. while the mortician was bringing a second body that was in the vehicle into the church.

The hearse's license plate is 7ZDG618, according to FOX 11.

The church was holding an unconnected prayer service called a Trisagion, preceding a Greek Orthodox funeral Thursday morning, at the time, FOX News reported.

No other details were known.

Advertisement