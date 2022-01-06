LA County firefighter dies after Rancho Palos Verdes house fire

article

A Los Angeles County firefighter died Thursday after responding to an early-morning fire in Rancho Palos Verdes.

The call came in shortly after 2 a.m. for a fire in a home on the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road. According to LA County Fire, the firefighter was critically injured and rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he later died.

LA County Fire Department Interim Chief Anthony Marrone says the firefighter, who has not been identified, was "overcome by smoke."

"This is devastating and my prayers are with his wife and two young sons as well as his friends and colleagues in the Fire Department and everyone that knew and loved him. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten," LA County Superviso Janice Hahn said on Twitter.

"Please keep the fallen firefighter’s family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers." the department said in a Twitter post.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the fire.