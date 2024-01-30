12-year-old boy falls onto tracks as L train enters Brooklyn station

article

A 12-year-old boy fell onto train tracks moments before an L train pulled into a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday, police said.

The child fell onto the roadbed of a northbound L at the Lorimer Street Station in Williamsburg around 8:30 a.m. The incoming Manhattan-bound train was able to stop without making contact with the boy.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The train pulled into the station about five minutes after the boy fell and passengers were asked to deboard. FOX 5 NY witnessed hundreds of passengers waiting on the platform as MTA workers and officers investigated the situation.

The situation prompted major delays on the L line. Service officially resumed at 9:25 a.m.