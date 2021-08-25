Krispy Kreme sweetens deal by offering another free doughnut to vaccinated customers

Krispy Kreme’s sweet deal for vaccinated customers is getting even sweeter next week.

Since March, customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccine card have received a free original glazed doughnut. Beginning Aug. 30, any customers who do so will receive an additional heart-shaped doughnut.

The "Show Your Heart" promotion is only available until Sept. 5.

Krispy Kreme announced the "Show Your Heart" promotion Wednesday morning, just two days after Pfizer’s vaccine became the first to receive full FDA approval.

Guests who show valid COVID-19 vaccination card Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 will receive two free doughnuts any time, every day, and one free doughnut daily for rest of year (Photo: Business Wire)

The company said it’s their latest effort to support America’s effort to overcome the pandemic.

"We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a news release.

Once the "Show Your Heart" promotion expires, the heart-shaped doughnuts will be available for purchase. The original deal for one free doughnut runs through the end of the year.

Customers don’t have to be fully vaccinated to receive the freebie. Krispy Kreme will honor the promotion for those who have only received a single dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are also eligible.

Since March, Krispy Kreme has given away at least 2.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated customers. Last year, the company gave more than 30 million free doughnuts to healthcare workers, teachers and graduating seniors.

This story was reported from Atlanta.