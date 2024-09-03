Krispy Kreme Barbie Doughnuts: Locations, flavors, exclusive doll giveaway

Come on Barbie, let's get doughnuts!

Starting Tuesday, Krispy Kreme is celebrating Barbie's 65th anniversary with four new limited-edition doughnuts: Yes, they are pink-- no, they aren't plastic.

"We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme," the company says.

"Barbie and Krispy Kreme are two brands that immediately spark joy and elicit sweet memories." — Meredith Norrie, Vice President of Global Licensing and Consumer Products, Mattel.

The treats will be featured in a 6-pack that includes the Barbie Pink Doughnut, the Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut, and the Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut.

The company says the doughnuts are the perfect blend of flavor and style, "with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite."

Barbie Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors

Barbie Pink Doughnut – inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink and popism, an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with Barbie sunglasses.

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut – inspired by the fun and fashion of the Barbie DreamHouse™, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece, and piped with a white cloud.

Barbie Berries ’n Kreme™ Doughnut – as sweet as Barbie herself, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie heart.

Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut – showcasing iconic Barbie colors, an Original Glazed® Doughnut, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Barbie Sweet 65 th sprinkles.

Find your nearest participating Krispy Kreme shop here.

FILE - A digital advertisement board displaying a Barbie movie poster is seen in New York. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme x Barbie giveaway

All guests who wear pink at a participating Krispy Kreme shop on Sept. 7 can receive a free Original Glazed doughnut, (limit one per guest).

Krispy Kreme will also be selecting fans to receive an exclusive Barbie x Kripy Kreme dolls and a Barbie denim jacket.

Enjoy dinner and a sunset from the outdoor dining area at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse. (Photo credit: Mattel)

Here are two chances to win the special-edition dolls and jackets:

Sept. 4 to Sept. 6: Fans who comment and tag a friend on the Fans who comment and tag a friend on the social competition post on Krispy Kreme’s social channels will be entered into a separate giveaway for a chance to win.

Sept. 6 to Sept. 8: Krispy Kreme Rewards members who purchase a Barbie x Krispy Kreme dozen at participating Krispy Kreme shops and scan their Krispy Kreme Rewards app at checkout will be automatically entered in a giveaway for a chance to win. Krispy Kreme Rewards members may also enter without a purchase, see the Official Rules for details.

Promotional terms and conditions apply and are available here.