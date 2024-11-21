Kosciuszko Bridge crash leaves 1 dead, several injured: NYPD

At least one person was killed, and several others were injured in a car crash on the Kosciuszko Bridge in Queens on Thursday, police said.

Police said it happened at 10:50 a.m in the westbound lanes.

Video from Citizen App showed at least three cars, one on its side, involved in the crash.

Police said a 46-year-old man operating a pickup truck struck a car, causing a collision with two other cars.

EMS responded and took six people to Elmhurst Hospital. Police said four of the people are in stable condition, one is in critical condition and one man died.

Police said two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were involved in the crash.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.