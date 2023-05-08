Knife-wielding thief steals merchandise from Bronx Home Depot

The NYPD is looking for the knife-wielding thief they said stole merchandise from a Home Depot in the Bronx.

It happened April 28 around 1:50 p.m. inside the location at 600 Exterior St.

According to police, when a 34-year-old male loss prevention officer approached the man, the suspect engaged in a physical struggle for the store items, and then displayed a knife before leaving the store.

The NYPD is looking for the man in connection to a robbery at the Bronx Home Depot. (NYPD)

The man removed merchandise valued around $115, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).