Alleged knife-wielding man shot, killed by police in Brooklyn

A man who was wanted for questioning was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn after he allegedly advanced on officers while holding a knife.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening inside an apartment building in Flatbush on East 21st Street.

Authorities say members of the Brooklyn Warrant Squad were looking for 38-year-old Vilmond Jean Baptiste, who was a person of interest in two separate homicides that resulted in the death of three people.

Inside the apartment, they encountered Baptiste hiding in a bathtub, armed with a knife.

Police say officers deployed a Taser on Baptiste several times without success, and he jumped out of the tub and advanced on the officers.

The officers then opened fire on Baptiste, shooting him multiple times.

Baptiste was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

