Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in NJ

Police in New Jersey is investigating after an allegedly knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police on Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich said that the suspect was from out of state and was visiting the community.

Police say the man was allegedly acting aggressively and carrying a knife at around 8 a.m. at a townhouse on John Street.

So far, there are few details about the victim or what triggered the shooting.

Officials say an officer was injured by a ricocheting bullet but is expected to make a full recovery.