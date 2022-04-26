2 females attacked with knife and pepper spray in Manhattan
NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for four females in connection with an attack on two other females with pepper spray and a knife in Manhattan.
The NYPD says it happened about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23rd in the area of State Street and Bridge Street in Lower Manhattan.
Police say a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman became involved in a dispute with four females.
One of them pulled out pepper spray and attacked the 20-year-old.
Another of the four pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the 14-year-old girl in her left thigh.
The attackers took off into the Bowling Green subway station. The 20-year-old victim was treated at the scene.
EMS took the 14-year-old girl to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.
Police released a photo of the females that want to question that was taken inside the Bowling Green subway station. The female accused of using the pepper spray is seen at the left.