2 females attacked with knife and pepper spray in Manhattan

Police in New York are looking for four females in connection with an attack on two other females with pepper spray and a knife in Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23rd in the area of State Street and Bridge Street in Lower Manhattan.

Police say a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman became involved in a dispute with four females.

One of them pulled out pepper spray and attacked the 20-year-old.

Another of the four pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the 14-year-old girl in her left thigh.

The attackers took off into the Bowling Green subway station. The 20-year-old victim was treated at the scene.

EMS took the 14-year-old girl to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

Police released a photo of the females that want to question that was taken inside the Bowling Green subway station. The female accused of using the pepper spray is seen at the left.