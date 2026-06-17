Knicks parade weather guide: Timeline of rain, severe afternoon storms

The Brief The parade window will see warm temperatures and scattered light showers. A cold front is tracking to bring much heavier, potentially severe storms later in the afternoon and evening. Fans must leave umbrellas, bags, and coolers at home due to strict event security restrictions.



New York City has waited 53 years for the Knicks to ride down the Canyon of Heroes to celebrate their NBA Championship.

However, if you're heading to Lower Manhattan for the ticker-tape parade, you'll need to prepare for more than just massive crowds as Mother Nature could throw a few curveballs our way.

Parade forecast

What we know:

The parade is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, which is when the weather is expected to begin shifting.

During the parade: Expect warm temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered, light showers will start rolling in around daybreak. There is a chance of an occasional thundershower while the floats are moving.

Post-parade: As the day goes on, the risk of heavier showers and storms increases significantly. The severe weather outlook puts the NYC area in the enhanced risk category for strong-to-severe storms, which could include heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and even an isolated tornado in the broader region.

Related article

The most intense storms are currently scheduled to hit after the main parade concludes. However, if the festivities drag on past noon, attendees might find themselves caught in heavier downpours.

No umbrellas

Dig deeper:

Due to strict security measures, fans will not be allowed to bring traditional rain gear to stay dry during the parade.

Umbrellas are strictly prohibited along the parade route, along with backpacks and coolers. Instead, fans may want to grab a plastic poncho, rain slicker, or even a heavy-duty garbage bag.