How to watch the Knicks championship parade LIVE

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to flood the streets of Lower Manhattan to honor the NBA champions on Thursday, but if you can’t make it to the parade in person, you still won't have to miss a second of the action.

What we know:

The parade will follow the historic Canyon of Heroes straight up Broadway in the Financial District, starting at Battery Park around 10 a.m. and marching north until it culminates at City Hall.

How to watch

What you can do:

Whether you are watching from your office desk or on your living room couch, there are plenty of ways to catch the celebration. We'll be airing and streaming live coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET and continuing coverage until the event's end, at approximately 2 p.m.!

My9/WWOR: If you live in the New York City area, watch the full parade on Channel 9 over-the-air.

Right here! Watch the celebration in the media player above or on the FOX5NY.com live page.

On your phone: Download the FOX LOCAL mobile app to watch for free, wherever you are.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Phot Expand

On your smart TV:

The FOX LOCAL app: You can also watch the parade on the FOX LOCAL CTV app on your smart TV. You can also watch the parade on the FOX LOCAL CTV app on your smart TV. Click here to learn how to download FOX LOCAL on your device.

The FOX LOCAL New York channel: We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4101), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1126), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 260), TCLtv+, Pluto TV, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Sling TV and Xumo.

YouTube: Find full anchored coverage here.

A continuous, un-anchored and commercial-free livestream of the parade will also be available on the FOX LOCAL app and YouTube.