Knicks championship parade: NYC preps for historic Canyon of Heroes celebration

The Brief New York City is preparing for a massive ticker-tape parade this Thursday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Knicks' first NBA Championship in over 50 years. The parade will kick off near Battery Park and march north along Broadway through the iconic Canyon of Heroes, concluding with a ceremony at City Hall. The mayor will present Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the rest of the Knicks team with the Keys to the City.



Preparations are officially underway for a massive ticker-tape parade to celebrate the New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA Championship.

Local perspective:

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the Canyon of Heroes Thursday morning to honor the team's first title in 53 years.

Crews were already busy building risers and setting the stage for the grand finale early Monday morning.

Parade details

What we know:

Thursday's celebration will make history as the Knicks' first-ever ticker-tape parade. When the team last won a championship in 1973, there was no parade, only a ceremony at City Hall.

City officials believe Thursday's parade could be one of the largest in New York City history.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. near Battery Park, travel north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes, before concluding at City Hall Plaza, where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will present Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the rest of the roster with the Keys to the City.

If you are planning to attend, officials advise arriving early to secure a viewing spot along Broadway, as you will be competing with massive crowds.

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What we don't know:

Information regarding public tickets to access the City Hall Plaza ceremony has yet to be released, but details are expected from the city in the coming days.

NBA champions

The backstory:

Fresh off their victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks are back in New York. The team touched down Sunday morning at Westchester County Airport, stepping off their Delta flight with the championship trophy in hand.

Fans across the five boroughs are still reeling from the weekend's massive celebrations in Times Square and outside Madison Square Garden.

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"That was here in '94. I was here in '99. This is everything," one lifelong New Yorker told FOX 5 NY. "It unifies the city. We've been needing it for so long."

Another fan called the moment deeply emotional: "It's hard to comprehend it's actually happening. To all the fans who waited all this time, and the young ones just embracing this incredible sport, this is our moment. So bask in the glory."