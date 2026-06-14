Knicks championship parade set for Thursday in NYC’s Canyon of Heroes

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The Brief New York City will celebrate the Knicks’ NBA championship with a ticker-tape parade Thursday. The parade will begin near Battery Park and travel north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes. A City Hall ceremony and Key to the City celebration will follow the parade.



New York City is getting ready to celebrate the Knicks’ 2026 NBA championship with a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes.

What we know:

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced additional details for the city’s celebration of the New York Knicks’ 2026 NBA championship.

The ticker-tape parade is scheduled for Thursday, June 18.

The parade will reportedly begin at 10 a.m. near Battery Park and travel north along Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes before ending at City Hall.

City Hall ceremony

After the parade, Mamdani will host a championship celebration and Key to the City ceremony on City Hall Plaza.

The ceremony will immediately follow the parade.

What's next:

More details about street closures, public viewing areas and security plans are expected before Thursday’s celebration.