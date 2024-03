The NYPD is searching for the driver who hit an 87-year-old woman on Monday.

The woman was crossing the street at 2nd Avenue and 24th Street at around 1:30 p.m. in Kips Bay.

Police say she was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital.

FOX 5 was told the driver, who never stopped, was in a blue Nissan Murano.

No arrests have been made.