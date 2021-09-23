Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:14 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Essex County, Passaic County, Union County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:23 PM EDT until FRI 12:15 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Westchester County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:28 PM EDT until THU 10:30 PM EDT, Richmond County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:32 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:27 PM EDT until THU 10:30 PM EDT, Bergen County, Hudson County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:52 PM EDT until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County

Kings of Leon canceling upcoming shows to say goodbye to their mother

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 New York
80eab185-2021 NFL Draft article

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Kings of Leon perform prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Popular rock band Kings of Leon announced it will cancel its upcoming shows as the band members – who are all related – are tending to family emergency.

The bandmembers – who are all related – revealed their mother's health took a turn for the worse just before they took the stage at The Forum on Tuesday night. 

"It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget," members Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill said in a joint statement issued on social media. All three members of the Followill family are brothers.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

As the members look to say goodbye to their mother, Kings of Leon announced it will cancel its tour stops in Mountain View and Dana Point.

The tragic family news comes months after the band's guitarist, Matthew Followill – who is the cousin of Caleb, Nathan and Jared – stepped away from performing to spend time with his wife and the couple's baby.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.