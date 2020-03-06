Kindhearted cop gives mom ride home, buys birthday cake for daughter’s first birthday

A pair of police officers in Georgia made a little girl’s first birthday even more special when they got her a cake and joined the celebrations.

Bodycam video released by Gwinnett County Police shows Police shows Sgt Nick Boney and Officer Jimmy Wilson offering a ride home to a woman waiting in the cold with a bouquet of birthday balloons.

She tells the officers she needs to get home to her daughter’s first birthday.

After the mother gets in the car, Boney gives Wilson his credit card and instructs him to buy a birthday cake with a number one candle.

Once they arrive at the woman’s home, the officers quickly get into the party spirit, playing with the other kids before producing the cake and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the precious birthday girl.

