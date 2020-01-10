Kids give standing ovation to 6-year-old classmate after his final chemo treatment

A little boy in Ohio received a standing ovation from his elementary school classmates after they learned he beat cancer.

Six-year-old John Oliver Zippay, also known as J.O., had been battling leukemia for three years. He received his final round of chemotherapy two days after Christmas.

When he returned to St. Helen Catholic School after the holiday break, his classmates and teachers greeted him with cheers and applause as he walked down the hallway.

"Him having to miss some of the time was tough, but the class was just so happy to see him come back," school principal Patrick Gannon said.

J.O. was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia back in 2016, when he was just 3 years old. FOX 8 reports he spent 18 days in the hospital and underwent several years of chemotherapy.

"He had a meta-port in his chest so he wasn't able to do any physical activity for three years. So it was hard for him, had to sit back for gym class and things," said his father, John Zippay.

His parents say J.O.'s battle with leukemia meant he couldn't do many of the things little boys should be able to do. Now he'll get that chance.

"You want that for your child, to grow up and get dirty and play outside and have fun and we kept him in a bubble so we're excited. Looking forward to the future and having our little boy back," his mom Megan Zippay said.