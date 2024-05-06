Yes Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer, here are other big names that have won

article

The Pulitzer Prize winners will be announced Monday, usually the most anticipated day of the year for those hoping to earn print journalism's biggest honor.

One of the notable past winners of the prestigious award was rapper Kendrick Lamar , who has made headlines recently for his ongoing and entertaining rap beef with fellow rapper and Grammy-winner Drake.

Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize in music in 2018 for "Damn," the Compton rapper’s critically acclaimed rap album released in 2017. It was also the first time in the prize's history that the award was given to an artist outside of the classical or jazz community.

Here are some of the other big names who won a Pulitzer Prize. These recipients were in the special citations and awards category.

Pulitzer Prize past winners

Aretha Franklin-The award-winning singer won in 2019 for her contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades, according to the Pulitzer Prize website. Hank Williams-The musician received the award in 2010 for his "craftsmanship as a songwriter who expressed universal feelings with poignant simplicity and played a pivotal role in transforming country music into a major musical and cultural force in American life." Bob Dylan-Considered by many as one of the greatest songwriters, Dylan won the prize in 2008 for his impact on popular music and American culture, marked by "lyrical compositions and his poetic power," per the Pulitzer's website. John Coltrane-The composer received a posthumous special citation for his music and contributions to the history of jazz in 2007. Ray Bradbury-The author and screenwriter also won a special citation in 2007 for his influential career and being celebrated as one of the best writers for his work in many genres including science fiction and fantasy. Duke Ellington-A jazz pianist and composer, he received a posthumous honor in 1999 for his musical career in jazz which contributed to art and culture Alex Haley-The American writer and author won the award in 1977 for "Roots," the story of a Black family from its origins in Africa through multiple generations to the present day in America.

Along with honoring winners and finalists in 15 journalism categories, the Pulitzer Board also recognizes distinguished work in areas including books, music, and theater, the Associated Press noted. The awards, which will honor work from 2023, is scheduled to be announced via livestream at 3 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



