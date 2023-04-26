Katy Perry hopes to bring 'light and love' to King Charles’ coronation concert

article

Katy Perry is gearing up to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the "American Idol" judge said she is "so grateful" for the opportunity.

"I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them," Perry began. "It's all about the songs at the end of the day."

The "Firework" singer noted that she is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, The British Asian Trust.

"It's natural because it's a foundation that helps in child trafficking which is massive and horrible," Perry explained. "I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know first hand what's most important — which are these innocent children.

She continued, "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

On April 14, the BBC announced the partial coronation concert lineup, which included Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC announced in a statement.

The BBC noted that as Charles' big day approaches, more performers are "due to be announced shortly."

Perry gears up for the big performance after several A-list stars turned down the opportunity to perform.

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles , Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig.

Country music star Luke Bryan was actually bummed out that he didn't get an invitation to King Charles' big weekend like his fellow "American Idol" judges.

"They're not letting me in on any secrets because they know of my level of jealousy that I didn't get the invite," Bryan shared with Access Hollywood.

Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned Saturday, May 6.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.