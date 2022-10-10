Kathie Lee Gifford says she won't read Kelly Ripa's new book

Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford says she is upset to see the coverage of Kelly Ripa's new book and the parts it contains about the man they both co-hosted with, Regis Philbin.

"I was really sorry to see the headlines," Gifford says. "What's the point?"

Ripa reportedly uses her memoir, 'Live Wire,' to set the record straight, as she sees it, with her relationship with Philbin.

She disputes that Philbin was not asked to return to the show after he left. She also reportedly said the pair only rarely socialized outside the workplace.

As for Gifford, who was friends with Philbin as they worked together and remained friends for the rest of his life, she says the man she knows is different from what is being portrayed in the book.

We never had an argument, an unkind word in 15 years," Gifford said. "So that was my reality."

In an interview with Rosanna Scotto on FOX 5's Good Day New York, she says she had never seen Philbin unkind to anyone in all the years she knew him. She doesn't plan to waste any time reading the book.

"I'm not going to read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet," Gifford said.

And as for Kelly Ripa?

"I'm not going to say anything ugly about anybody. I never have, and I'm not going to start now," Gifford says.