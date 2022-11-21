Kanye West is running for president… again.

According to a video posted over the weekend by X17Online , the rapper apparently confirmed his presidential bid, saying in part, "We're moving toward the future."

West said he is working on his campaign with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who interned for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"This is Milo right here, working on the campaign," Ye said in the video, which also shows him with clothing that reads "YE 24" printed on it.

West ran as an independent candidate in the 2020 election, receiving around 60,000 votes in the dozen states his name was on the ballot. He had requested to be entered as a write-in candidate elsewhere.

The confirmation comes after West's Twitter account was recently restored after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social platform. West was banned for violating Twitter policies after publishing anti-semitic comments in October.

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," he tweeted Sunday afternoon.

This also comes less than a week after former President Donald Trump revealed his bid for The White House in 2024.

Trump running sets up a potential rematch against President Joe Biden, who turned 80 over the weekend and says he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

Trump also had his Twitter account restored recently after Musk polled users. Trump was banned from Twitter following the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.



