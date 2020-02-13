Kansas man offers cash reward to anyone who can find him a girlfriend

article

This Valentine’s Day, playing the role of cupid could net you a big payout, if you can connect a Kansas man with the love of his life.

Jeff Gebhart, 47, has never been married and says he’s tried online dating, but it wasn’t for him.

He and a group of friends then go to talking about how much time and money they invest on the platforms, so he formed focus groups and worked with friends for six months building a website: DateJeffG.com, to help him find love.

The site matches personality analytics to Jeff through a survey.

If you can connect Jeff to a long-term girlfriend, he’ll pay you $25,000.

Gebhart says he’s been overwhelmed by the responses and notoriety, but hopes that the site can ultimately lead him to find the woman of his dreams.