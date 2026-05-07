Woman accused of posing as NYC high school student for weeks

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The Brief A 28-year-old woman is accused of posing as a teenager at a New York City high school for two weeks before school officials uncovered the scheme and she was arrested, authorities said. Kacy Claassen enrolled at Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx on April 13, claiming to be a 16-year-old student named Shamara Rashad, according to a criminal complaint filed by a New York City police officer. Claassen was arrested April 27 and charged with criminal impersonation and trespassing. She was arraigned the following day and ordered to return to court June 15.



A 28-year-old woman is accused of posing as a teenager at a New York City high school for two weeks before school officials uncovered the scheme and she was arrested, authorities said.

What we know:

Kacy Claassen enrolled at Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx on April 13, claiming to be a 16-year-old student named Shamara Rashad, according to a criminal complaint filed by a New York City police officer.

Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx

School officials grew suspicious after the principal discovered a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Claassen and showed her real name and age, police said. When confronted, Claassen initially insisted she was Rashad and said she had come to New York from Ohio with her sister, according to the complaint.

Dig deeper:

But after the principal showed her a screenshot of the Facebook page, Claassen admitted her identity and told officials that a friend had pressured her to lie in order to receive additional public assistance benefits, the complaint said.

FILE - Student does classwork. (FOX 5 NY_

Claassen was arrested April 27 and charged with criminal impersonation and trespassing. She was arraigned the following day and ordered to return to court June 15.

An email seeking comment was sent to an address listed for Claassen in public records. Her attorney, Joseph Hayes Rochman, did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday.

What they're saying:

In a statement, New York City public school officials said enrollment fraud "is a serious crime that fundamentally undermines New York City Public School values," adding that the NYPD is investigating and that the school system will pursue appropriate legal action.

Marques Rich, principal of Westchester Square Academy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment left through the school’s website.

On the day of Claassen’s arrest, the campus was placed on a temporary hold, requiring students and staff to remain in classrooms and offices until the situation was resolved, according to a student newspaper at Bronx River High School, which shares the campus.

School officials said they are reviewing enrollment procedures and safeguards to ensure student information is properly verified.

Public records and Claassen’s Facebook page indicate she previously lived in Hays, Kansas.