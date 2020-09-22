K9 nabs $4 million in meth during traffic stop

article

Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement (MAGNET) task force pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Kingman, Arizona.

A police dog sniffed around the vehicle and alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs inside, officials said in a post on Facebook.

Inside the vehicle, officials found several hidden bundles of meth that totaled about 89 pounds. Officials said the street value was about $3.9 million.

Three men and one woman – identified as German Alvarado, 22; Abril Arreguin, 28; Marlon Torres, and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30 – were all arrested and face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.