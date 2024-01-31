Lucky fans score tickets to free Justin Timberlake show at Irving Plaza

Lucky fans learned Tuesday night that they'll be attending superstar Justin Timberlake's free one-night-only show at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

The show lets concertgoers celebrate Timberlake's 43rd birthday with him and hear some new songs from his next album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

Tickets to the event are non-transferrable, and resale listings on secondary marketplaces are invalid, according to event organizers.

Still, some fans who were not lucky enough to score the limited amount of tickets had posted to social media saying they'll head to Irving Plaza anyway. Some users also posted that they have flown out from Los Angeles and secured a hotel room to attend the show.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas) (Getty Images)

"Crying a river over not getting a ticket but not giving up hope yet!" one fan posted on X.

"Took the day off work in hopes of getting tickets for tomorrow. By now, I'm guessing I didn't get it, but since I've got the day off, I'll have a drink to you sir. Happy Birthday," another fan said on X.

This isn't his first one-night-only free show – the "SexyBack" singer also hosted a similar event in Memphis earlier this month.

Timberlake released his new single "Selfish" on Jan. 25.

He also announced he's headed on tour this summer. "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" kicks off on April 29. If you missed the show at Irving Plaza, Justin is coming to Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 2. at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.