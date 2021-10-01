Justice Brett Kavanaugh has COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus. It is a breakthrough case since he has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Supreme Court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday's ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh's wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

