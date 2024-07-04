Expand / Collapse search

What's open July 4th? Grocery stores, MTA, NJ Transit, postal service

Updated  July 4, 2024
NEW YORK - Millions of Americans are celebrating Independence Day on Thursday, July 4. 

The Fourth of July celebrated the Second Continental Congress’ unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 and the separation from Great Britain.

One year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence.

Here’s what is open and closed on Thursday.

Transportation

Many will want to visit friends and family or take public transit to see the fireworks. Here's how the MTA and NJ Transit plan to operate service.

NJ Transit

NJ Transit rail, bus and light rail service will operate on a regular weekday schedule. 

MTA

NYC subways and the Staten Island Railway will operate on a Saturday schedule.

LIRR

The LIRR will operate on a Sunday schedule, with off-peak fares in effect all day. 

Metro-North 

Metro-North will run on a Sunday schedule.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday.

Most FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will also not be available on Independence Day.

Travel

Many Americans plan to take Friday off in addition to Thursday allowing for a long weekend.

AAA projects that 70.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the holiday week from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7. 

The projected number of travelers for that period is 5% more than last year and 8% more than in 2019 (AP).

Grocery stores

Many major retailers are open on the Fourth Here are the holiday hours of operations:

  • Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Aldi: Check your store's hours here.
  • ShopRite Hours vary. Check your local store hours here.
  • Stop & Shop: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Many of its stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's: Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Target: Stores will be open; hours vary by location

